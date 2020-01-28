VeraBank N.A. Raises Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 792,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,342,698.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.