VeraBank N.A. Makes New $243,000 Investment in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 832,636 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter worth about $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 187.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,433,000 after acquiring an additional 398,605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 291.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,658,000 after acquiring an additional 279,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 15,863.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 207,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,602,000 after acquiring an additional 206,226 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RTN traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.15. 120,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,855. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $164.70 and a 12 month high of $233.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

