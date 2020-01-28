VeraBank N.A. Buys 2,328 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,363 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.5% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.84. 2,061,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

