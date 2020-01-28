VeraBank N.A. Acquires New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,795. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

