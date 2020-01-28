Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 294 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,877,000 after acquiring an additional 511,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,175,000 after acquiring an additional 712,453 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,469,000 after acquiring an additional 507,559 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,308,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,558,000 after acquiring an additional 273,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,198,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,460,000 after acquiring an additional 258,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

NYSE XEL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.10. 887,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,190. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $67.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

