Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,088,000 after purchasing an additional 64,275 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,114,000 after acquiring an additional 110,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,263,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,135 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.13. The stock had a trading volume of 90,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.87 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.02 and a 200 day moving average of $172.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.