Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,247 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.84. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.11 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

