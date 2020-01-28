Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Colony Group LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.18. 607,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $112.75 and a 1-year high of $150.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

