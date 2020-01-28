Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $9.56 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.2% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,829,887,000 after buying an additional 509,082 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,021,685,000 after buying an additional 2,123,395 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,914,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,020,981,000 after buying an additional 83,608 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,719,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $465,976,000 after buying an additional 273,896 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.67. 915,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,185,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

