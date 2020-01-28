Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,751 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 67,103 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,876,000 after buying an additional 66,925 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $67.67. 2,992,317 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26.

