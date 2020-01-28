Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,004,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,821,000 after purchasing an additional 693,648 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $905,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at $515,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $957,109.23. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,095 shares of company stock worth $3,864,873. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,359. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

