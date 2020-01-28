Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,062,000 after acquiring an additional 45,360 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $210,331,000 after purchasing an additional 535,070 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $160,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,074 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,992,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after purchasing an additional 91,605 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,027,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,654. The company has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $96.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,622,253.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

