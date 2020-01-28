VENS VCT/CNV (LON:VENC) Trading Down 5.2%

VENS VCT/CNV (LON:VENC) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 128.50 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.67), approximately 4,637 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.76).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 million and a PE ratio of 8.76.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for VENS VCT/CNV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VENS VCT/CNV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.