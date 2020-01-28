Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Trading Down 5.7%

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.20, approximately 1,096,602 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 662,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VEDL shares. ValuEngine raised Vedanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup cut Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 410,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 152,041 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

