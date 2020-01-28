Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.92.

VRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $85.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.26. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $88.60.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $65.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $420,255.00. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $926,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.