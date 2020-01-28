Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,394,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 258.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 878,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,645,000 after acquiring an additional 633,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 450,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,532,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.43. 100,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,584. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $134.48 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

