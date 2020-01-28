Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Decreased by Ford Financial Group Inc.

Ford Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 14.8% of Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.10. 44,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,584. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $134.48 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

