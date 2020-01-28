Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) is Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $36,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after buying an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,821,000 after buying an additional 1,272,425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,357,000 after buying an additional 814,635 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,508,000. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,936,000.

BND traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 284,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,864. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $85.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

