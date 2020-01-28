Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Increased by Ford Financial Group Inc.

Ford Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 629.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.00. 1,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,192. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $121.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

