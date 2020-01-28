Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $254.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $174.43 and a 52-week high of $263.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

