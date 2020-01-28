Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after buying an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,600,000 after purchasing an additional 125,624 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,588,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.20. 17,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,597. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $80.57 and a 12-month high of $94.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.82.

