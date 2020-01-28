Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after buying an additional 1,246,529 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,860,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 138,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 203,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,580. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.24. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $50.66 and a 1-year high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

