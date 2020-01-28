Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.