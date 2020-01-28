Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Holdings Reduced by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.14. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,586. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $97.24 and a 52 week high of $112.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

