Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $127.42. 197,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,831. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

