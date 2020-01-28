Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,831. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.