VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Trading Up 0.4%

VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $36.07, approximately 81 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4849 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Israel ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 357,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the period.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.