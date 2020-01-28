VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Purchased by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.92% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,184,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 108,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 702,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after acquiring an additional 69,816 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,865. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0539 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.