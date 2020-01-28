Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANF. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 305.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 317,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 239,190 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,978,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,463,000 after purchasing an additional 215,833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANF traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. 70,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.82 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

