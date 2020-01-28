Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $684,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.74. 226,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,897. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.68. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

In other news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,138,080.00. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $910,401.91. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133 over the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

