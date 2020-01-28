Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $74,000 Stock Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Fortinet by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,863,000 after acquiring an additional 149,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 602,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 719.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 630,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.11. The company had a trading volume of 596,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,580. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $120.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.99. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.96.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.