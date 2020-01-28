Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $53,000 Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 829.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 27,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,974. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $27.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

