Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,762,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 271.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,818. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.50 and its 200 day moving average is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $110.72.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.