Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 30 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHW traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $589.63. 8,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,880. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $579.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.24. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $389.01 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.71.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

