Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,944 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 331.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 62.7% during the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 155,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 59,767 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 84.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 417,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 191,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,707,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 800,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter.

FNDA traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $39.61. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,094. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44.

