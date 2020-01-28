Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,670,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 22,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on VALE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.65 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC set a $13.00 target price on Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 price target on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.96.

Get Vale alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vale by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,807 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vale by 232.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,902,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,461 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vale by 26.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,582,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,702,000 after purchasing an additional 970,190 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,654,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 59.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 829,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 310,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

VALE traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,561,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,111,554. Vale has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.