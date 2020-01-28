USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Up 44.0% in January

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE USDP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,705. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in USD Partners during the second quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in USD Partners by 49.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in USD Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in USD Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after buying an additional 41,961 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

