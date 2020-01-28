Usca Ria LLC Sells 399 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 871,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,998,000 after purchasing an additional 702,065 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the third quarter worth about $40,618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 27.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,766,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,471,000 after purchasing an additional 382,833 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 71.3% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 624,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,956,000 after purchasing an additional 260,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 49.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 458,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,782,000 after acquiring an additional 151,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

NYSE FNV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.29. 43,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $112.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 104.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of -0.01.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.