Usca Ria LLC Sells 364 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

NYSE GS traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.19. 1,835,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,952. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

