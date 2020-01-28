Usca Ria LLC Reduces Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Usca Ria LLC cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,524 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,563,000 after acquiring an additional 844,714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,540,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,528 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,195,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,087,000 after purchasing an additional 132,706 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth $100,377,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,288,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,998,000 after purchasing an additional 309,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.84. 103,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,151. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.