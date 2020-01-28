Usca Ria LLC Purchases 2,129 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 395,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.77.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $135.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.05 and its 200 day moving average is $139.70. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

