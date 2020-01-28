Usca Ria LLC Invests $2.96 Million in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 214.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of UGI by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.51. UGI Corp has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). UGI had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 93,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,981,692.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,692.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Perreault acquired 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $100,054.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,668.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UGI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.