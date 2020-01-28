Usca Ria LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

TFC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 231,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,569. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.54. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.