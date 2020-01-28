Usca Ria LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3,180.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,663 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,905 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 66.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 823,448 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,763,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,263,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 512,634 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,580,000 after acquiring an additional 650,384 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,825,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $91,116,000 after acquiring an additional 625,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura raised their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.62.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.