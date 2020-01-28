Usca Ria LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,865 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 567.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 85.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 177.6% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

