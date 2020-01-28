Usca Ria LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

ABC stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.25. 584,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.16.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,204,721.79. Insiders have sold a total of 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

