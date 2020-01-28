Usca Ria LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Evergy by 65.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 202,513 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $323,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $71.98.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

