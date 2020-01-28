Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Short Interest Update

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 898,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,875. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.69%. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 31,627 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.