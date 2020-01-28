UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH opened at $286.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $302.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.12. The firm has a market cap of $269.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

