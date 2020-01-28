United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stake Decreased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 72,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $154.18. 3,200,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,470. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $113.77 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

